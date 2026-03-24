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Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyans film hit by Dhurandhar 2, sees a major drop on first Monday, earns Rs...

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan’s film hit by Dhurandhar 2, sees a major drop on first Monday, earns Rs…

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Earnings of Pawan Kalyan's film has majorly dropped on the first Monday. Even the weekends couldn't hold the fort. Is it because of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? Check here!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan’s film Ustaad Bhagat Singh released in theatres on March 19, alongside Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing strongly at the box office, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been seeing a steady drop in collections. Let’s take a look at how the film has performed so far. It opened with Rs 34.75 crore on its first day, Thursday. On the second day, Friday, collections dropped significantly to Rs 9 crore. The third day, Saturday, saw a slight hold with Rs 9.05 crore, but earnings dipped again on the fourth day, i.e. Sunday, bringing in Rs 7.50 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 5 collection

On the fifth day, the first Monday, the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh saw a big drop in its earnings. On Monday, it collected only Rs 1.24 crore, taking its total box office collection to Rs 61.54 crore so far. According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, which makes its current performance at the box office a bit disappointing. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, on the other hand, collected Rs 65.00 crore net and Rs 77.79 crore gross alone on Monday from 20,336 shows.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge takes it all

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is having a tough time at the box office due to the strong buzz around Dhurandhar 2. The makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer might have benefited from postponing the release to give it a better chance. There is hardly any comparison in the kind of attention social media is giving to Aditya Dhar’s film. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run, with a worldwide collection of Rs 856 crore and is now aiming to cross Rs 1000 crore within its first week.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Telugu action-drama film is directed by Harish Shankar. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in lead roles, the film also features Raashi Khanna in a pivotal role. It tells the story of an honest police officer who fights against injustice and corrupt forces. In the film, he is portrayed as a tribal boy who overcomes evil with strong values.

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