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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 9: Pawan Kalyans film struggles at Rs 68 crore as Dhurandhar 2 dominates clash

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 9: Pawan Kalyan’s film struggles at Rs 68 crore as Dhurandhar 2 dominates clash

While Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slowing down, Dhurandhar 2 is doing the exact opposite. The Ranveer Singh starrer has already crossed Rs 700 crore net in India and surged past Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The box office clash between two big films always brings excitement, but sometimes, the results are not what fans expect. This time, it’s Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh versus Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Both films hit theatres on March 19, especially competing in the Telugu states, but the outcome so far looks clearly tilted. While Dhurandhar 2 continues to break records and pull massive crowds, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is finding it hard to keep up. Even with a strong star like Pawan Kalyan leading the film, the numbers tell a different story.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 9

According to trade website Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 1.10 crore on Day 9 (second Friday). The occupancy stood at around 22.0 per cent, which reflects a noticeable drop in audience turnout. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 68.05 crore. While this may seem decent at first glance, it falls short when compared to expectations from a Pawan Kalyan film.

One of the biggest concerns for the film is its steady fall in daily collections. After a reasonable start, the numbers have been slipping with each passing day.

Day 4: Rs 7.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.35 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.00 crore

Day 9: Rs 1.10 crore

This downward trend shows that the film is struggling to hold audience interest beyond the initial days.

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Comparison with Pawan Kalyan’s previous films

When compared to Pawan Kalyan’s earlier releases, the gap becomes even clearer. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had already collected Rs 74.71 crore net within just four days of its release. On the other hand, OG went even bigger, crossing Rs 130 crore net in the same time frame. Against these numbers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s Rs 68 crore in 9 days feels underwhelming.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

While Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slowing down, Dhurandhar 2 is doing the exact opposite. The Ranveer Singh starrer has already crossed Rs 700 crore net in India and surged past Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The Aditya Dhar directorial has become one of the fastest Indian films to enter the Rs 1000 crore club, second only to Pushpa 2. It has also moved ahead of big films like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, making its box office run even more impressive.

In comparison, the clash now looks one-sided, with Dhurandhar 2 clearly leading the race.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an action comedy produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Pawan Kalyan along with Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban in key roles. The film has received mixed to negative reviews from both critics and audiences, which has also impacted its performance.

Addressing the response, director Harish Shankar said, “Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I take constructive criticism. Like, ‘the scene was not very well written’ or ‘it could have been written much better,’ ‘the first half was a little slow’… I will take the constructive criticism, and I don’t think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity and their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity.”

He also added that he does not pay attention to online trolling or abusive comments.

A clash of big names doesn’t always mean equal results. While Ustaad Bhagat Singh had the hype, Dhurandhar 2 has clearly taken the lead.

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