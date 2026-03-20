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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar 2 fever overpowers Pawan Kalyan starrer, earns Rs...

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 fever overpowers Pawan Kalyan starrer, earns Rs…

Opening day of Ustaad Bhagat Singh saw limited audience response as massive buzz for Dhurandhar 2 dominated attention. The action thriller film received mixed reactions from fans and critics.

This year’s March 19 was meant to be a celebration for fans of Telugu cinema as Ugadi releases hit screens. Among them, Ustaad Bhagat Singh marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to mass action thrillers with a story full of heroics and high drama.

However, the day belonged to Dhurandhar: The Revenge as audiences flocked to Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar‘s espionage thriller, leaving Pawan Kalyan’s film struggling to capture full attention.

Opening day collections reveal tough decision for Pawan Kalyan starrer

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened with domestic collections of around Rs 31 crore nett. While respectable in isolation, it falls short compared to previous Pawan Kalyan films like They Call Him OG, which opened at Rs 90 crore.

Occupancy across Telugu states averaged around 70 percent, indicating partial footfall but not overwhelming enthusiasm. Trade analysts suggest that the direct clash with Dhurandhar 2 significantly impacted initial collections despite star presence.

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Dhurandhar 2 completely whitewashes Ustaad Bhagat Singh

In contrast, Dhurandhar 2 saw occupancy over 75 percent in same regions. Its Telugu dub alone earned over Rs 2 crore nett on day one while Hindi version contributed sizable revenue. Early estimates suggest the film grossed Rs 25 crore in Telugu states alone.

Urban centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh overwhelmingly preferred Dhurandhar 2, making it audience’s first choice even over local hero’s film. Across India, Dhurandhar 2 recorded Rs 102 crore nett on Wednesday, setting record for single-day Bollywood collection.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The action thriller directed by Harish Shankar features Pawan Kalyan alongside Sreeleela Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban. Said to be remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil hit Theri film tells story of tribal boy growing into charismatic cop who battles corruption and local goons to protect community.

Originally slated for later release makers advanced it to Ugadi to avoid direct clash but Dhurandhar 2’s overwhelming buzz proved too strong for competition.

Story Highlights

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opens at Rs 31.5 crore nett on day one

Dhurandhar 2 dominates with Rs 102 crore nett across India

Telugu states show occupancy of 70 percent for Pawan Kalyan film versus 75 percent for Dhurandhar 2

Star cast includes Pawan Kalyan Sreeleela Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban

Ustaad Bhagat Singh faced tough box office environment on opening day with Dhurandhar 2 fever dominating audience attention. While Pawan Kalyan performance and action sequences drew fans the clash impacted earnings and set challenging road ahead for film in coming weeks.

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