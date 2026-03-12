Home

Ustaad Bhagat Singh director Harish Shankar REACTS to box office clash between Pawan Kalyan and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar…

Director Harish Shankar has responded to ongoing discussions about a potential box office clash between Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Ranveer Singh’s most awaited Dhurandhar 2.

Conversation across film circles intensified after release schedules placed two major films on same day. One side features power-packed action drama led by Pawan Kalyan titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Other side includes espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh.

Both projects plan theatrical arrival on March 19 2026 which sparked conversation among fans regarding potential box office clash. Many followers across social media began debating whether competition between both films could affect collections or audience attention.

What did Harish Shankar say?

Director Harish Shankar addressed the discussion during interaction where he explained situation calmly. According to him scenario does not represent direct rivalry between both films. Harish Shankar expressed admiration for filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has helmed Dhurandhar franchise.

While discussing topic he mentioned strong respect for Dhar’s craft and described him as a superior filmmaker. The director further clarified that release timing decision did not come under his control. Filmmaker also stated that both projects belong to different cinematic spaces. Because of this he believes audiences can enjoy both experiences without viewing them as competitors.

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge continues story introduced in earlier Dhurandhar film. Project features intense narrative built around espionage operations geopolitical tension and action driven storytelling. Film stars Ranveer Singh in lead role alongside stellar cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor.

The espionage thriller is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19 2026, with paid previews planned on March 18. Makers plan wide release across multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada which aims to attract audiences from different regions across India.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh presents story centered around character shaped by strong principles. Narrative reportedly follows tribal youth who grows into fearless individual determined to challenge injustice. Film features Pawan Kalyan alongside Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. Supporting cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, B. S. Avinash and Gautami.

About last minute changes

Initial schedule placed Ustaad Bhagat Singh arrival on March 26 2026. Situation changed later after Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash shifted release date. Following that adjustment makers advanced Ustaad Bhagat Singh arrival to March 19 2026 which resulted in overlap with Dhurandhar sequel.

