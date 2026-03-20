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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyans actioner gets brutally affected by Dhurandhar 2? Check reactions

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan’s actioner gets brutally affected by Dhurandhar 2? Check reactions

Social media chatter around Ustaad Bhagat Singh highlights varying opinions from viewers, with many pointing to external competition and shifting audience interest affecting its initial reception.

Buzz around Ustaad Bhagat Singh saw mixed response on release day as strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominated conversation across platforms. Many viewers felt timing played major role in shaping reception. Film featuring Pawan Kalyan carried solid expectations yet online reactions quickly reflected divided opinion.

Clash impact and audience sentiment

If movie had released solo on March 19 it could have easily gained stronger appreciation from viewers. Craze for Dhurandhar 2 overpowered Ustaad, according to many users. Some even suggested makers should have delayed release to avoid direct competition. Social media remained filled with comparisons pointing towards imbalance in buzz.

Twitter reactions highlight mixed feedback from fans and neizens. One user wrote “Dhurandhar ke aage sab fail isse toh acha tha OG ya Vakeel Saab re release kar dete.” Another wrote “Ustaad Bhagat Singh is not just disappointing it feels like film stuck in time loop. In era where audiences are embracing sharper writing and rooted storytelling this comes across as lazy outdated commercial package with nothing fresh to offer.”

A third viewer added “Interval is somewhat better so far but rest is in full outdated mode. Comedy does not land and rest of commercial elements feel at least decade old.”

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Another comment read “UBS is another fan service attempt this time from director Harish Shankar. He manages to bring back Pawan Kalyan energy but remains narratively stuck in past and struggles to connect with present. Outdated presentation makes Ustaad suffer even though star appeal works for fans.” This clearly shows that this clash was not worthy at all and clearly Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s espionage thriller will supremely dominate all over.

Check out reactions from X users here

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Film features Pawan Kalyan alongside Sreeleela, Sakshi Vaidya, Ashutosh Rana and others. Story follows tribal boy inspired by teacher who adopts name Bhagat Singh then grows into fearless cop fighting corruption along with local goons. On March 19 release film earned Rs 37.17 crore globally with domestic opening of Rs 31.5 crore nett.

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