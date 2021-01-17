Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, the legendary classical musician, and Padma Vibhushan awardee dies at the age 89 at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon (January 17, 2021). Also Read - Chhattisgarh and Haryana governors meet Narendra Modi

Khan’s daughter-in-law, Namrata Gupta told the news agency PTI that the veteran musician breathed his last at 12:37 pm on Sunday afternoon at his Bandra residence. She was quoted as saying, “Today morning he was fine. We had a 24 hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and I ran immediately his eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died.”

She further stated that the family is in shock due to legendary musician’s sudden demise as he was keeping well. He was going to turn 90-years-old on March 3. In 2019, he suffered a brain stroke that left his left side of the body paralysed.

Namrata also shared the news of Khan’s demise on Facebook. The post reads, “With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father,-in law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago.”