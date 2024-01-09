Home

Ustad Rashid Khan Dies at 55 After Battling Cancer

Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, passed away in Kolkata after battling prostate cancer. May his soul rest in peace.

Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on January 9, 2024, at the age of 55. He was suffering from prostate cancer and was admitted to a private hospital since last month in Kolkata. After his critical condition, the doctors put him on ventilator support last night. The musician’s health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month.

Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, had undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a later stage, he came to Kolkata to get treated. Sources close to him said that since the singer was admitted to the private hospital last month, he started responding to the treatment, and a team of doctors attending to him was happy to note the improvement in his medical condition. However, he couldn’t make it.

The sources said that despite ailment, there was hardly any change in Khan’s routine, especially with regard to his daily practice of classical music in the hospital in Kolkata.

Rashid Khan has given beautiful songs to Bollywood such as Jab We Met’s “Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna”, My Name is Khan’s “Allah Hi Rahem”, Mausam’s “Poore se zara sa” and many more.

Rashid Khan gave his first concert at age 11, and the following year, 1978, he performed at a concert in Delhi. His fusion and film numbers have also received accolades. He was awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006. He was also the recipient of the Padma Bhushan.

May his soul rest in peace.

