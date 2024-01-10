Home

Entertainment

Ustad Rashid Khan Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Ustad Rashid Khan Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

On Wednesday, music maestro Rashid Khan was laid to rest with full state honour. The singer passed away on Tuesday after battling cancer.

Rashid Khan was laid to rest with full state honours. (Image Credits - PTI)

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the singer was laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata. As a part of the singer’s final rites, he received a gun salute. Ustad Rashid Khan,55, was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Kolkata. He breathed his last earlier today. After the news of his demise was shared, various fans along with celebs mourned his demise.

Trending Now

For the unversed, Rashid Khan was the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. Further, Rashid received his training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her cabinet colleagues, attended Rabindra Sadan to offer their final tributes to the classical singer.

You may like to read

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Banerjee wrote,” Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro’s last journey in life,”

Apart from Kolkata’s CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid their last tribute to the Hindustani vocalist on Tuesday. Renowned singer Usha Uthup, classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, along with his daughter and vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty also marked their presence at the Rabindra Sadan to pay floral tributes.

“Rashid Bhai is like my younger brother who left so soon,” Usha Uthup told reporters. Political figures like BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, Congress leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi, CPIM leaders Rabin Deb and Shatarup Ghosh, along with actress and TMC MLA June Maliah, were among those who offered their final respects to the singer. Rashid Khan was battling cancer and took his last breath at a hospital in Kolkata.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.