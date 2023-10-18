Home

Entertainment

UT 69 Trailer: Raj Kundra Gives an Insight Into His ‘Jail Ki Saza’ With Little Bit of Comedy, Watch

UT 69 Trailer: Raj Kundra Gives an Insight Into His ‘Jail Ki Saza’ With Little Bit of Comedy, Watch

UT 69 Trailer: Raj Kundra's Story After His Arrest in Pornography Case Will Be Highlighted in The Film. The film takes a satirical look into the real-life incidents. Watch!

UT 69 Trailer Raj Kundra Gives an Insight Into His 'Jail Ki Saza' With Comedy, Watch

UT69 trailer has been launched today by Raj Kundra on Monday, October 18. UT 69 is touted to be his biopic. Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is marking his debut in acting with UT 69 and the film shows the harsh reality of his life, his journey in a prison where he spent about two months in 2021. Raj Kundra was arrested and named as a key accused in a pornographic case.

Trending Now

UT69 movie will show Raj Kundra’s days spent in Arthur Road jail. He has taken the story in a hilarious way to make the story look interesting. The YouTube description of the film reads, “UT69 takes a satirical look into the real-life incidents of businessman Raj Kundra’s days spent in Arthur Road jail. He recalls this period as his most difficult time. The film depicts this chapter of his life and is based on a true story.”

You may like to read

What is the meaning of UT69?

On Wednesday, at the trailer launch, Raj Kundra officially took off his mask to come in front of the media. He talked about hardship in jail and how this film was made. When a reporter asked him about the meaning of UT69, he said it was his ID number in Arthur Jail, Mumbai.

Watch the trailer of UT69:

What was the pornographic case for which Raj Kundra was arrested?

An FIR was registered against Raj and others after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations. The case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Raj was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) and sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Earlier in 2021, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch filed a separate chargesheet in April, followed by a supplementary chargesheet in September in the sensational pornographic racket case that came to light after a raid at a bungalow in Madh Island bungalow in February (2021). The Cyber Police, which had filed a case in 2019, claimed that Kundra, Director of Armsprime Media Ltd. was engaged in producing and distributing obscene videos on certain websites.

In the 450-page chargesheet, others named include Banana Prime OTT’s Suvajit Choudhary, and a staff member of Kundra, Umesh Kamath, for allegedly producing a web series ‘Prem Paglani’ containing porn content and uploading on the OTT.

UT69 is directed by Shahnawaz Ali and will be released on November 3, 2023 in cinemas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES