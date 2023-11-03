Home

Entertainment

UT69 Movie Leaked: Raj Kundra’s HD Movie Available Online For Free Download on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

UT69 Movie Leaked: Raj Kundra’s HD Movie Available Online For Free Download on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

UT69 Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Raj Kundra's movie is based on his real life, a stint at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The movie has been leaked online on day in HD quality.

UT69 Movie Leaked: Raj Kundra’s HD Movie Available Online For Free Full Movies Download on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

UT69 Full Movie Leaked in HD Quality: Raj Kundra starrer UT69 movie has been released on November 3 in theatres. The cinematic portrayal of Raj’s real-life stint at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail has been shown. in the film. UT69 takes a satirical look into the real-life incidents of Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. The movie has received positive response from the audience. However, there is bad news for the makers of the film as UT69 has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. UT69’s leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Trending Now

Raj Kundra’s UT69 immerses viewers into Kundra’s world behind bars. For the unversed, Raj was arrested in a Pornography-related case in 2021. He spent over two months in the jail. He was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

You may like to read

Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, UT69 is all set to be released on November 3. The movie is based on the situation Raj had to face inside the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai for 63 days.

UT69 Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Tejas, Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ganapath, Dhak Dhak, 800 The Movie, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

UT69 Movie Leaked Online HD for Free Download Complete Sites List :

Movierulz Vegamovies Filmyzilla Filmywap Moviesflix 7starhd Isaimini Kuttymovies Filmymeet Pagalworld Tamilrockers

(Disclaimer: does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.