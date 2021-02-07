Uttarakhand Flood News: A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district that further triggered massive flooding of the rivers Alaknanda and Dhauliganga on Sunday morning. The government has been trying to forcibly evacuate thousands of people as the flood will damage the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power plants. It is suspected that around 100 workers are feared dead. Film personalities, including CBFC chairperson-writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Sunday, February 7, 2021, have sent out prayers for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand. The flood caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Also Read - Uttarakhand Disaster: ITBP Rescues All 16 People Trapped in Tunnel Near Tapovan in Chamoli | WATCH

Akshay Kumar said: “Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety”. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster: Over 150 Feared Dead or Missing, 3 Bodies Recovered so Far



Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand. Praying everyone's safety there.”

Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there 🙏 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021



Dia Mirza, who is vocal about environmental issues, said man-made constructions in the Himalayas contributed to the tragedy. Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli,” the Sanju actor wrote and shared helpline number of the Disaster Operations Center.

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021



Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose Sushant Singh Rajput-led romantic-drama Kedarnath was set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, prayed for the well being of people. “Devastating news. May god watch over those in the path of this monster. Hari Om. #Uttarakhand #Chamoli,” the director said.

Central Board of Film Certification chief Joshi said he hopes Chamoli and other districts of Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and “no lives are endangered. Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and rescue teams,” the 49-year-old screenwriter-lyricist wrote.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said the floods were a horrifying display of nature's fury and wrote about the “callous” approach of people towards climate change. Force of nature – saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand – except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming – not sure we can call these natural disasters anymore!” he wrote.

Sonu Sood tweeted,”Uttarakhand we are with you.”

Following the glacier burst, homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people are taken to safer areas. Disaster response teams have been deployed and the Army has committed four columns; three helicopters are conducting aerial surveys. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Assam to campaign for Assembly polls, tweeted: “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.