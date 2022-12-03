Uttaran Is And Will Always Be Close To My Heart: Tina Datta On 14 Years Of Ichcha

Actress Tina Datta who played the main role, was and is still remembered as the iconic Ichcha, and has love pouring in all over!

Tina Datta On 14 Years Of Ichcha: With the inception of Colors TV, shows like Uttaran became classic, and Ichcha became a household name. Actress Tina Datta who played the main role, was and is still remembered as the iconic Ichcha, and has love pouring in all over! She was amongst the first few female actresses on Indian TV to play a double role in the same show. Currently, Tina is locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house and making noise on and offline.

As we connected to Tina right before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, speaking of Uttaran, she said, “Uttaran is and will always be close to my heart. When I signed it I had no clue we’d come so far. 14 years Ichcha has lived in me and she will continue to. I am so grateful for all the love and acknowledgment that y’all have given me, bus ab Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hu, same love aur support dete rahiye. Dil se lots of Love to everyone!!”

Tina has been playing her game fiercely and boldly. She is getting lots of appreciation for her fashion sense, style, one-liners, humor, and powerful stands.