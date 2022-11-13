Uunchai Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Witnesses Growth on Saturday – Check Report

Uunchai Box Office Collection: Uunchai has once again brought back the era of slice-of-life family sagas in Bollywood. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles witnessed major growth on Saturday. Despite facing tough competition from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the adventure-drama had a decent collection Day 2. As per a Box Office India report, “The collections of Uunchai will roughly double on Saturday as the film collects in the Rs 3.25 crore Nett range.” It is the first time a Bollywood film has shown such a huge rise in Saturday earnings post pandemic.

UUNCHAI WITNESSES A HUGE JUMP ON SATURDAY COLLECTION

Pointing out at the debacle of star-studded Bollywood movies of 2022, the BOI report stated that, “There will be some extra growth for the film due to the restricted release but even if we take 80% on fair value on Saturday that is still far better than all the other mainstream films have shown since last November. ” According to BOI, “Despite the growth the two-day numbers are pretty low at around Rs 3.75-4 Crore Nett but with this sort of huge growth on Saturday it is a very strong trend for the film and on top there is the potential of more screens and shows if this trend continues.”

The real test of Uunchai depends on whether it will be able to retain the momentum in coming days at the box office. If the film is able to get decent numbers on Sunday as well, then it can have a strong hold on Monday and a few weeks.

Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongappa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali in crucial roles.

For more updates on Uunchai box office collection, check out this space at India.com.