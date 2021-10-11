Mumbai: On Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday, actor Parineeti Chopra announced her recent project Uunchai, where she will be seen working with Big B, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The film will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Showing the excitement about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir 💕🙏 Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan.”Also Read - KBC 13: Fans Leave Amitabh Bachchan Emotional As They Recite Poems, Recreate His Iconic Looks | Watch

Further, Chopra mentioned how happy she is to work again with Anupam Kher. “Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. ✨ #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya”. Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan in Shock After Contestant Chirag Mandot Talks About Brother's Murder

Have a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)



Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films include MayDay, Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye, Brahmastra, The Great Man, The Intern and Jhund in the pipeline. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture of His Fractured Toe as he Shoots KBC 13 Despite 'Excruciating Pain'