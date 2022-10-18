Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer Uunchai is an emotional journey of lifelong friendships. Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai’s trailer has made an impact for sure. Amitabh, Anupam, Boman are on a trip to Mount Everest to give an emotional tribute to their late friend (Danny Denzongpa) who made the plan and died. The remaining three friends decide to trek to the Everest base camp – where they wish to immerse his ashes. With a little help from a trek leader (played by Parineeti Chopra), three old men decide to leave their cozy Delhi to trek to Everest Base Camp because their friendship was their only motivation.Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Unveils First Look From Upcoming Film Uunchai, Checkout Most Notable Roles Of Actress That Defined Her Career - Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has a goosebumps-worthy monologue where he says "We won't sit at home. We want to climb mountains and cross rivers and explore forests." The film also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika Thakur.

Watch the trailer of UUnchai:

Uunchai Trailer reactions: Fans await a beautiful story of friendship from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani

Netizens are celebrating the strong bond between the four senior citizens and loved the chemistry between four legendary actors in Uunchai. One of the users wrote, “#Uunchai going to be a cult Indian film. We miss this kind of cinema over the years Thank you @SrBachchan Amit ji for doing this film. Yaari , Dosti .. we miss this topics #SoorajBarjatya you made it. Love from Israel @rajshri”. Another wrote, “Such a heartwarming trailer! #Uunchai is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for sure”.

#Uunchai trailer comes witha fresh air where PPL will go to theatres to watch this epic .

Trailer is perfectly fine and is capable of drawing audiences to theatres ..However my observation film is inspired from 2007 film #thebucketlist. — Navin Khaware (@navinkhaware) October 18, 2022

It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple. Watching #UunchaiTrailer made me recall this line. Such a heart warming story, only #SoorajBarjatya sir can make #Uunchai, period! @SrBachchan @AnupamPKher @bomanirani and team @rajshri 🙏 Won’t miss it ❤️ — Amod Pandit (@amodpandit5) October 18, 2022

#UunchaiTrailer is 💥 – https://t.co/PavfLl2Yvl What a shot ! It’s going to be a never seen before Cult Friendship Tale .

Eagerly waiting for 11th of November 🖤 Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir @AnupamPKher @bomanirani @rajshri pic.twitter.com/wYOnZwDnXO — EF Arko Majumdar 🇮🇳 (@arkomajumdaref) October 18, 2022

Uunchai will hit the theatres on November 11.