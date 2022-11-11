Uunchai, Yashoda LIVE Movie Reviews: Amitabh Bachchan Vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu At Box Office

Uunchai, Yashoda Movie Reviews LIVE UPDATES: Two highly-anticipated releases Uunchai and Yashoda have arrived in cinema halls on Friday, November 11. A tonne of new content is available today to watch this weekend. The box office is set to be dominated by Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Uunchai is about three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp which becomes a personal, emotional and spiritual journey while battling their physical limitations and discovering the true meaning of freedom. The FDFS of Uunchai will open at 12 pm across India. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates on Uunchai.

The first show of @rajshri #SoorajRBarjatya s #Uunchai will open at 12 noon today on 483 screens across India. My best wishes to Team Uunchai — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) November 11, 2022



Whereas Yashoda is a Pan-India film (originally Telugu), based on an innocent woman Yashoda, who accepts to be a surrogate mother due to her circumstances. She then finds herself trapped in a world of unknown. Amidst a variety of politicians, doctors, and powerful people, she battles. Yashoda is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

The moviegoers have watched the film on FDFS and have declared Yashoda ‘Blockbuster Hit. A user wrote, “#YashodaMovie is a best Emotional thriller Movie in recent time and such great performances from all the cast and crew. @Samanthaprabhu2 taken the show on fire and one woman show and an extraordinary performance ever from her.”

