Valentine's Day is just around the corner and K-pop sensation BTS just gave ARMY a huge reason to celebrate the day. BTS' Jimin was on a movie marathon in the wee hours of Wednesday. Jimin, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month, was recently discharged from the hospital and is recovering well. Jimin took to Weverse, a fan community which allows artists to interact with their fans, and told ARMY that he is watching the popular romantic film 'The Notebook' for the seventh time.

The romantic film is an adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks book of the same name and stars Ryan Gosling with Rachel McAdams. As translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation7 on Twitter, Jimin wrote, "(Watching) The Notebook for the seventh time.. heh". A little while later, Jimin returned to the platform and said, "I should watch another movie," before he dived into the film Allied.

Jimin’s Weverse Comment 2220209 🐥 I cried [because of the movie] for a long time, I’m going to sleep 🐥 I’m sorry for waking you up early in the morning, but haha it was fun, sleep well* *cutely Sleep well our Jiminie with a romantic heart ❤🥰 pic.twitter.com/gHJajJqBtX — JIMIN DATA | Semi-Rest (@PJM_data) February 8, 2022

The singer decided to finally go to sleep in the wee hours of Wednesday and called it a night. Sharing an update with his fans, Jimin wrote, “I cried for a while I’m gonna go sleep now. I do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! sleep well,” he wrote.

watching the notebook with jimin pic.twitter.com/ce7jamJcyu — i miss mimi (@liIjiminvert) February 8, 2022

ARMY was quick to call Jimin a ‘hopeless romantic’. “Jimin my lovely romantic baby,” wrote an ARMY. “Jimin came at 2 am just to share with us he watched notebook 7 times how to not catch romantic feelings for him,” asked another.

Do you think Jimin is a hopeless romantic? Sound off in the comments below.