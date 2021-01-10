Bollywood’s most sizzling actor Vaani Kapoor has left everyone mesmerised with her absolute curves, hourglass body with her latest Instagram post. The oh-so-hot diva is definitely back with a bang. There is no doubt in that the War actor is set the screen on fire when she will make her appearance in Bell Bottom. But for now, Vaani has surprised her fans with her pics in orange-golden bikini. She has put in a lot of effort and her hard work actually paid off. Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebs Rang in New Year 2021

Vaani Kapoor can be seen gazing the sunset, wearing a sexy orange-tone bikini. Her caption on the picture reads, “Sunsets and silhouettes”. Her fans can’t get enough of her post as they comment “Awesome”, “Omg”, “hotness”. One of the users wrote, “I admire you a lot. You are my crush since the first time I saw you. I love your personality”. Her photo also caught the attention of celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who commented, ‘Ufff Ufff Ufff’, with several heart emojis. The photo garnered likes of over 2.40 lakh times. Also Read - List of Bollywood Films to Release With Terrific Trios in 2021-2022

Check out Vaani Kapoor’s hot bikini post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

On the professional front, the actor was seen in War. She will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom. The duo shot for the film in Scotland in September last year.