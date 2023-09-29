Home

Vaani Kapoor Opens up About Her Failures in Bollywood:’ Giving Multiple Auditions…’

Vaani Kapoor poured her heart out about the rollercoaster journey she experienced in Bollywood.

Vaani Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Shuddh Desi Romance. With promising roles in War, Befikre and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kapoor has made her place in the heart of the audience. However, now Kapoor is all set to make her way in the realm of OTT. She will be soon seen in her upcoming crime and thriller OTT show ‘Mandala Murders’ with the Yash Raj Film Productions.

Vaani Kapoor has always been appreciated for her acting. She has chosen to be choosy about the films she does but in every project, she has given it all like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre, War, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, etc. Despite her highs and lows, Vaani is someone who chooses to be under the radar and is not seen anywhere and everywhere.

Vaani Kapoor on Her Failures

The actress pours her heart out about her journey in the industry through her social media posts. She says, “Be it playing a small town girl or an urban flamboyant Parisian to essaying a role of a trans girl.. from hanging upside down on a swing pole for hours to get one shot right, practicing 8 hours everyday to learn tango & hip hop to waiting patiently for years after debuting for that one good role..”

Vaani further added, “Giving multiple auditions some of them I made through and some failing even before I could make it to the room. Behind all that I’ve succeeded in or terribly failed at, there is a shy, introverted & unexplainably socially awkward girl who keeps her head down and wants to work her hardest for her dreams..”

“Learning from her failures (which are always for the world to see and have opinions on), multiple rejections, heartbreaks, sleepless nights & unfathomable anxiety, this girl won’t stop trying. Relentlessly working, even harder and keeping her optimism alive! Because that’s all we’ve got in the end! Ourselves and Our Beliefs!! Knowing that failing only means one had the courage to TRY.”

Vaani further writes, “Fear of failing , fear of trolling (which I’ve faced plenty) fear of criticism or rejection is nothing compared to fear of not having the courage to back myself. So the little girl in me will always say it like a silent prayer ‘if not sooner than later , but in the end..good things happen to good people’ and ‘only those succeed who have the courage to believe’.

Vaani Kapoor struggles to get their where she is standing right now. Now, everyone knows the name of Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor got popularity from her movie war. She had a small role in that movie but she proved her worth and why she was cast in that movie.

She will be shown in two diverse projects – Maddock Films, Sarvagunn Sampanna, and Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, Mandala Murders. Vaani Kapoor also shares that while working for Mandala Murders she learned a lot as an actor and the gritty crime thriller genre has pushed her to work hard more.

