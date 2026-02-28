Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit reveals mystery man’s real name; Husband Yugam Gera apologizes to...

Vada Pav Girl, also known as Chandrika Dixit, has been in the news for over a month because of her personal life. She made headlines due to her relationship with a mystery man. Now, she has revealed his name. After a long wait, she shared his identity and spoke about their relationship.

Chandrika Dixit shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen covering her head with a scarf, similar to a Muslim woman, while the mystery man has a tilak on his forehead. In the video, the Vada Pav Girl says “Assalamu Alaikum,” and the man folds his hands and says, “Jai Shri Mahakal.” The mystery man then adds, “The one you have been calling Chandrika Bano all this time is none other than Chandrika Dixit.”

Meanwhile, the Vada Pav Girl says, “And the one you’re calling the mystery man is none other than Saif.” Then both of them say, “If you can see Hindu-Muslim unity in our love, then you will have to set politics aside for a while. Try it, and you’ll realize there is no greater religion than love. The faiths we belong to teach us to respect each other.”

Chandrika said, “And the biggest religion is humanity. We are following humanity. You people have given this relationship a wrong name.”

Meanwhile, Yugam Gera apologized to Chandrika on the podcast The Manas Show. He said, “The idea of starting Vada Pav shop was ours together. Our first video crossed over 30 million views.” He further added that he believes that was his biggest mistake. “I hope that if Chandrika is watching this, she will forgive me.”

Chandrika Dixit did a social media stunt to promote her new project

In a new video, Chandrika and Saif were seen posing with a man who announced the two will be seen in a new project together. As soon as the video went viral, netizens bashed her by calling her a ‘drama queen.’