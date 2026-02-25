Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit spotted with husband and ‘mystery man’ in old clip; internet calls cheating row a scripted drama – Watch

Just when the internet thought the controversy around Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit had settled, a new video has reignited the conversation. For days now, rumours have been circulating about Chandrika being romantically linked to a “mystery man,” especially amid cheating allegations against her husband, Yugam Gera. The speculation only grew louder after claims of a possible separation surfaced online.

Now, a freshly surfaced clip is challenging the entire narrative.

Viral video shows Chandrika, husband and ‘mystery man’ together

The video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, shows Chandrika enjoying a meal with her husband, Yugam and their son during what appears to be a family trip to a hill station. The clip seems to have been recorded by a relative who was present on the trip.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, is the presence of the so-called mystery man. He can be seen sitting at the same table, at one end, while Chandrika and Yugam have breakfast with their child. The timing of this video has raised eyebrows. If the trio were seen together comfortably before the alleged separation, netizens are now questioning whether the cheating claims were exaggerated or misunderstood.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mystery man (@chandrika_mysteryman)

Netizens question if the drama is scripted

After the video was uploaded by an Instagram user named Chandrika Mysterman, the comment section quickly turned into a debate zone. Several users claimed the man is a relative, with one writing, “Relative hai ye.” Another commented, “Logo ka kata gaya hai bas hype paane k liye.” A third added, “Ye sab view ke liye ho raha hai.”

Some social media users even speculated that the controversy might be a publicity stunt. According to these claims, Chandrika’s food stall has reportedly been struggling to attract customers, and the drama could be an attempt to regain attention. Others went a step further, suggesting that the entire episode could be aimed at securing another reality show appearance after Bigg Boss.

Chandrika breaks the silence with a new video

Responding to the allegations, Chandrika and the mystery man shared a fresh video with the caption, “Pehle Bhi Sath They Or Ab Bhi Hai Me Or Mera Mystery Man.”

In the clip, the man says, “Ham jo cheez pehle kar chuke hain wo utha rahe hain.” Chandrika adds, “Hamari cheezein hame bata rahe ho…Agar itni problem hoti na to main apni cheezein delete karti.” She further claims there are multiple such videos, not just one.

From street stall to internet fame

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, first grabbed headlines when her Delhi food stall was removed and relocated by the DMC. The incident turned her into a viral sensation, eventually landing her a spot on Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024. She stayed inside the house for nearly three weeks before being evicted.

For now, the mystery remains unresolved. But one thing is certain: the internet is watching every move closely.