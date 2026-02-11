Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit’s husband, Yugam Gera reacts to second wedding photos with mystery man: 'Agar koi ladki...'

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ fame and internet sensation Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’, has once again found herself at the centre of attention. But this time, it is not for her street-food fame or reality show appearance. It is her personal life that has taken over social media timelines.

A day ago, Chandrika shared a set of pictures where she is seen dressed as a bride, posing with a mystery man. The caption read, “Finally”. That one word was enough to trigger speculation. Within minutes, users began wondering if Chandrika had quietly remarried amid her ongoing issues with husband Yugam Gera.

The photos spread like wildfire, and soon, discussions around her “second marriage” started trending across platforms.

Yugam Gera’s emotional videos add another layer

Amid the chatter around Chandrika’s supposed second marriage, her husband Yugam Gera posted two emotional videos on Instagram that many believe are indirectly linked to the situation.

In the first video, Yugam says, “Zindagi mein ek cheez bahut achhe se samajh mein aa gayi hai, agar koi ladki tumse haath chhudakar jaana chaah rahi ho na, toh use jaane dena chahiye. Kyunki woh bahut pehle hi tumse kaafi door ja chuki hoti hai. (One thing I have understood very clearly in life is that if a girl wants to pull her hand away and walk out of your life, you should let her go. Because by then, she has already gone very far away).”

In another video, he says, “Zindagi mein ek cheez mujhe samajh mein aa gayi hai, jo mere naseeb me hai, woh mujhse koi nahi cheen sakta, aur jo mere naseeb mein nahi hai, woh mera chaah kar bhi nahi ho sakta. (One thing I have clearly understood in life is that no one can take away what truly belongs with me, and what is not written in my destiny can never be mine, no matter how much I wish for it.)”

