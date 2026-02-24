Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit’s mystery man recalls how they met before Bigg Boss fame; shares untold details – Watch VIDEO

For weeks now, social media has been buzzing with speculation around the so-called “Vada Pav Girl” Chandrika Dixit and the man frequently seen in her viral videos. From dating rumours to publicity stunt theories, the internet has not stopped guessing. Now, the mystery man at the centre of the storm has finally stepped forward to clarify his side of the story, and his statements have only added more fuel to the ongoing controversy.

In a recent appearance on The Manas Podcast, he addressed everything from his background to his alleged relationship with Chandrika, firmly denying any romantic involvement while also taking sharp digs at her husband, Yugam Gera.

Who is the mystery man linked to Chandrika Dixit?

Breaking his silence, the man revealed that he originally belongs to Aligarh but was raised in Delhi. He described himself as a content creator by profession. Apart from that, he shared that he has previously worked as a technician at Max Hospital and is also a singer.

Speaking about the massive traction their videos have been receiving online, he said, “Itna to Ekta Kapoor ke serial ko bhi nahi mil rahi hai.” His comment hinted at the level of engagement their clips have generated across platforms.

However, things took a serious turn when he spoke about Chandrika’s husband, Yugam Gera. He alleged that Yugam is “mad” and accused him of focusing on making videos instead of resolving issues with his wife.

Is there a romantic angle? Mystery man responds

Addressing the most talked-about question, he clearly denied being romantically involved with Chandrika. According to him, the relationship angle was created by fans and social media users. He claimed that he only wants what is best for her — even if that means she continues to stay with her husband.

He also opened up about how they first met, saying, “BB (Bigg Boss) me jane se pehle unka stall lagta tha, aur main waha pe vada pav khane jate tha.” He added that he never expected a simple visit to her stall for vada pav to turn into a viral connection that would attract such widespread attention.

The man further stated that he feels the need to support Chandrika, especially during times when she appears to have no one standing firmly by her side.

Publicity stunt or real drama?

With rumours floating around about a possible music release or web series linked to their online appearances, the mystery man dismissed such claims outright. He clarified that there are no plans for a joint project, nor is he planning to open a vada pav stall with Chandrika in the future.

Towards the end of the podcast, he suggested that Chandrika and Yugam need to have a serious conversation. He alleged that greed might be preventing Yugam from resolving the situation. Interestingly, he also hinted that he is waiting for the right time to reveal his true identity.

As the drama unfolds, one thing is certain: the Vada Pav Girl controversy is far from over, and the internet is watching closely.