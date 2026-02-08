Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer crosses Rs 1 crore mark despite tough competition, earns Rs…

Home

Vadh 2 crosses Rs 1 crore mark in just two days. Read how much it earned on day 2.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where it’s usually the big-budget projects and strong cast that define the success of a film, smaller content-driven films often struggle to secure screens and footfall. However, there are some films that are packed with a strong storyline and strong performance that carve their own niche at the box office. One such similar story is of Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta.

Despite facing stiff competition from major releases like the war drama Border 2 and the cop action film Mardaani 3, the thriller has managed to hold its ground during its opening weekend.

Vadh 2 box office performance

The film began its theatrical journey with a collection of Rs 50 lakh on its first day. On Saturday, the film witnessed a noticeable growth, earning an estimated Rs 71 lakh. With this upward trend, Vadh 2 successfully crossed the Rs 1 crore mark within just two days of release.

According to reports, the film has earned an estimated Rs 1.21 crore India net so far.

Better than its predecessor

While the number remains modest compared to other Bollywood releases, the sequel has already outperformed its 2022 predecessor, which wrapped up its theatrical run around the Rs 1 crore mark.

About the film

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 features Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Yogita Bihani in pivotal roles. The plot of the film centres around a complex moral maze centred on a widowed prison guard (Sanjay Mishra) and a soon-to-be-released inmate (Neena Gupta). Kumud Mishra plays a jail superintendent whose pursuit of truth leads him into a dangerous web of lies and justice.

