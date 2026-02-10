Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanjay Mishra–Neena Gupta thriller slows on Monday, crosses Rs...

There was quiet curiosity around Vadh 2 ever since it was announced. The first film had left audiences impressed with its tense storytelling and powerful performances, so expectations from the sequel were naturally high. Now that the film is in theatres, the numbers are slowly coming in, showing a steady but modest run at the box office.

After a noticeable rise on Sunday, the film saw the expected weekday drop on Monday. Still, the overall collection suggests that the thriller is holding its ground with a niche audience that is walking into cinemas for its performances and mood.

Vadh 2: Day 4 box office collection (First Monday)

Vadh 2 opened on Friday with Rs 0.5 crore. Saturday saw a rise as the film collected Rs 0.85 crore. Sunday turned out to be the best day so far, with the film earning Rs 1 crore.

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4 (first Monday), the film collected Rs 0.31 crore. With this, the total net collection of Vadh 2 now stands at Rs 2.66 crore. The India gross collection is reported to be Rs 3.14 crore.

Day-wise breakdown:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 0.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 0.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 1 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 0.31 crore

Total: Rs 2.66 crore nett

Vadh 2: Performances praised, comparisons inevitable

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to the first part. While viewers have praised the performances of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta once again, many feel the sequel does not match the emotional and narrative impact of the original film. Still, the acting and the film’s intense tone are being appreciated by those who enjoy slow-burning thrillers.

Vadh 2: Festival premiere and theatrical release

The film had its premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 23, 2025, months before its theatrical release. Filming was completed in April last year.

Apart from Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the cast includes Kumud Mishra, Yogita Bihani, Amitt K. Singh, Akshay Dogra and Shilpa Shukla. The film was released in cinemas on February 6, 2026.

Vadh 2 OTT release

After its theatrical run, Vadh 2 is reportedly expected to stream on Netflix. However, the makers have not announced an official OTT premiere date yet.

For now, the film continues its steady journey in cinemas, relying on word of mouth and strong performances to draw viewers in.