Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sanjay Mishra–Neena Gupta film inches towards Rs 3 crore despite mixed word of mouth

Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, has been walking a tightrope at the box office. While the film opened to appreciation for its performances and intense storytelling, audience reactions have been divided, largely because viewers are comparing it to the much-loved first part. Even so, the thriller continues to hold its ground with modest but consistent earnings.

As the film completes five days in theatres, the numbers show a steady, if not spectacular, run.

Vadh 2: Box office collection Day 5 (first Tuesday)

The film began its theatrical journey with Rs 0.5 crore on Day 1. Over the weekend, the numbers saw visible growth, especially on Sunday when it touched Rs 1 crore. However, like many content-driven films, weekday collections dipped.

According to Sacnilk, Vadh 2 earned Rs 0.33 crore on Day 5 (first Tuesday). With this, the total net collection of the film now stands at Rs 2.99 crore. The gross collection in India is reported to be Rs 3.14 crore.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The numbers reflect a film that is relying more on word of mouth than hype.

Vadh 2: Day-wise collection breakdown

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 0.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 0.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 1 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 0.31 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 0.33 crore

Total: Rs 2.99 crore net

About Vadh 2

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film. The first installment had created a strong emotional impact, and naturally, expectations from the sequel were high.

Apart from Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the film also features Kumud Mishra, Amitt K. Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla in important roles.

The shooting of the film was completed in April 2025. It later premiered at the International Film Festival of India in November last year before finally releasing in theatres on February 6, 2026.

Vadh 2: OTT release

For those waiting to watch it at home, there is good news. Like the first part, Vadh 2 is also set to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. However, the makers have not yet announced the official premiere date of the 131-minute thriller on the platform.

Until then, the film continues its quiet journey in cinemas, banking on performances and patient viewers rather than noise.