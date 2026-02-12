Home

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's starrer crossed Rs 3 crore. Read how much it earned on day 6.

In an era dominated by big-budget entertainers and high-octane releases, some films stand out for their content. While they don’t open with a massive openings, they take the slow route to success. One such similar situation is with ‘Vadh 2’. Starring veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, the film has managed to hold its ground despite facing strong competition from larger theatrical releases.

The film may not have opened to massive numbers, but its consistent day-wise performance indicates a steady audience interest. Within a week, the film has crossed Rs 3 crore milestone.

Day 6 Collection

According to early estimates, ‘Vadh 2’ earned approximately Rs 0.34 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday). While the growth remains modest, the film has avoided a sharp weekday drop. With this, the film’s total box office collection now stands at around Rs 3.34 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 0.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 0.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 1 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 0.31 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 0.35 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 0.34 crore

Total: Rs 3.34 crore (approx.)

The film witnessed its highest jump over the opening weekend, followed by predictable weekday dips.

Occupancy & Comparison With First Part

Speaking of occupancy, it was modest, particularly in urban centers. Evening and night shows reportedly performed better than morning slots.

Compared to the first film, which gained popularity largely through strong word-of-mouth and later digital viewership, the sequel appears to be following a similar trajectory. Rather than relying on a blockbuster opening, it is slowly finding its momentum.

About The Film

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, ‘Vadh 2’ serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film that left audiences emotionally stirred. The film features Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra, Amit K. Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles.

