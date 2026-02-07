Vadh 2 Box Office Day 1: Neena Gupta–Sanjay Mishra film opens stronger than 2022 original, earns Rs...

When Vadh released in 2022, it did not create noise at the box office. The film quietly came and went from theatres. But its real journey began later on Netflix, where viewers discovered it, praised its gripping story, and recommended it widely. Strong word of mouth turned the film into a surprise favourite among audiences at home.

Encouraged by this delayed but solid appreciation, the makers decided to continue the story. Now, Vadh 2 has finally arrived in cinemas, carrying the goodwill of the first film’s OTT success.

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Early box office estimates suggest that Vadh 2 has opened better than its predecessor. While Vadh had collected only around Rs 0.10 crore on its first day in theatres, the sequel has reportedly earned around Rs 0.43 crore on Day 1.

Though the numbers are modest, the comparison clearly shows that the sequel has managed to draw more people to theatres on its opening day than the original did back in 2022.

Trade observers believe that the recall value from OTT streaming and positive audience memory may have helped Vadh 2 get a better start.

About Vadh 2

Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner Luv Films. The sequel once again brings back Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles, whose performances were one of the biggest highlights of the first film.

The film had its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 23, 2025, where it was screened as a gala premiere. After its festival run, the film released in theatres on February 6, 2026.

Can word of mouth repeat the magic?

The first Vadh earned appreciation slowly through streaming. Now, it remains to be seen whether Vadh 2 can build similar word of mouth in theatres and sustain its run in the coming days.

For now, the sequel has managed to begin its journey on a more promising note than where the story first started.