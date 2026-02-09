Vadh 2 Box Office Day 3: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta film sees strong Sunday jump, crosses Rs...

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2 is slowly finding its audience in theatres. Backed by strong performances and positive word of mouth, the film has shown steady growth over its first weekend. While the opening day numbers were modest, the film picked up pace on Saturday and maintained the momentum on Sunday.

The crime drama, which released on February 6, 2026, is being appreciated by viewers and critics alike for its performances, even though some feel it does not fully match the impact of the first part.

Vadh 2: Strong growth over the first weekend

Vadh 2 opened at the box office with Rs 0.5 crore on Friday. The film then witnessed a sharp jump on Saturday, earning Rs 1 crore, which marked a 100 percent growth from its opening day.

According to Sacnilk, the film maintained the same pace on its first Sunday and collected another Rs 1 crore. With this, the total box office collection of Vadh 2 now stands at Rs 2.5 crore nett in India.

The report also states that the India gross and worldwide gross collections currently stand at Rs 3 crore.

Vadh 2: Day-wise collection so far

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 0.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 1 crore

Total: Rs 2.5 crore nett

On Sunday, February 08, 2026, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.25 percent.

Vadh 2: Audience reaction and film details

While many viewers have praised the performances of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, a section of the audience feels the sequel does not reach the same level as the original Vadh. However, the gripping narrative and intense acting have kept viewers engaged.

The film had its premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November last year, where it received an encouraging response.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sadhu, Vadh 2 features a strong supporting cast including Kumud Mishra, Amitt K. Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla.

The film is described as a spiritual sequel to the first part and continues in the same intense space, focusing on crime, emotions, and moral dilemmas.

With positive word of mouth and steady weekend growth, Vadh 2 is expected to remain stable at the box office in the coming days.