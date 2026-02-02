Vadh 2 director Jaspal Singh Sandhu on working with Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra: 'If you win their...' - EXCLUSIVE

As Vadh 2 gears up for its release on February 6, the film already carries the weight of expectations built by the first part. But director Jaspal Singh Sandhu is quick to clarify, this is not a direct continuation of the earlier story. The title remains, but the narrative is entirely new, written with the responsibility of doing justice to the emotional legacy of Vadh.

In conversation with India.com, Sandhu opened up not just about the film, but about something far more interesting, his quiet, almost invisible process of working with senior actors like Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, a method that begins much before the camera starts rolling.

Jaspal Singh Sandhu on working with Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra

For Sandhu, direction doesn’t begin on set. It begins during narration. He said, “My process is that while narrating the story, if you win the faith of senior actors like Sanjay sir and Neena ma’am, then whatever you say after that, their dedication to you will be at such a level that no matter how many retakes you ask for, they would not utter a single word.”

He explains that once actors trust the story and the storyteller, there is no resistance, no questioning, and no creative friction on set and said, “It’s all communication on the set.”

Why did he choose to build another film around senior actors

At a time when most franchises chase younger stars, Sandhu consciously built Vadh 2 again around experienced performers.

According to him, senior actors bring something to a scene that cannot be written into a script, their pauses, silences, and emotional memory add layers automatically. There are moments, he says, when Neena Gupta or Sanjay Mishra’s performance quietly changes the emotional weight of a scene without any deliberate effort.

Not pressure, but responsibility towards the title ‘Vadh’

Sandhu revealed that he actually spent 3-4 months writing a continuation of the original story before discarding it. “It’s just the title Vadh 2 and the story is different,” he mentioned.

He realised that the title carried a certain expectation, and instead of stretching the old narrative, he chose to write a new story that could match the emotional depth people associate with Vadh.

Is Vadh 2 a love story?

In a surprising revelation, Sandhu shared, “Mere hissaab se, Vadh 2 is a love story. It’s a platonic love story. But it’s layered.” He believes that beyond the thriller and moral dilemmas, the emotional core lies in human connection.

About Vadh 2

Vadh 2 releases in theatres on February 6 and stars Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles. While the film carries forward the emotional tonality of the first part, it tells an entirely new story rooted in truth, justice, guilt, and layered human relationships. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the thriller promises intense performances and a narrative that unfolds gradually, much like the trust that shaped it behind the scenes.