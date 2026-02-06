Home

Vadh 2 review: It’s a promising murder mystery weakened by Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta

Vadh 2 stands out for its simplicity. There are no grand sets. No action sequences. No unnecessary glamour. The film focuses on loneliness, old age, financial stress, and the cruelty of the system.

A crime has been committed. But to those who understand what really happened, it does not feel like a crime at all. And for those trying to prove it, there is barely any evidence. This moral confusion lies at the heart of Vadh 2, just as it did in the first film. The 2022 film Vadh surprised audiences with its quiet storytelling and deep moral questions. Vadh 2, which will release in theatres on February 6, 2026, does not try to repeat the same story. Instead, it builds a new one using familiar characters. The result is a thoughtful crime drama that relies more on emotions than action.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return as Shambhunath Mishra and Manju. However, the story of Vadh 2 is completely different from the first part. Only the character names are the same. This time, the setting, conflicts, and emotions take a new direction. Shambhunath Mishra is a police officer posted at a jail in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. His life is filled with loneliness. His wife has passed away. His son lives abroad and has cut ties with him. To educate his son, Shambhunath took a large loan. Now, his modest salary is not enough to repay the debt. To survive, he grows vegetables inside the jail and sells them outside. It is a quiet act of desperation. One that reflects how broken the system is for honest people.

Inside the same jail is Manju Mishra, serving a life sentence for two murders. Neena Gupta plays her with remarkable restraint. She is calm, sharp, and deeply wounded. Her past is slowly revealed, but the film never rushes to explain her pain.

The story truly begins when a young woman named Naina, played by Yogita Bihani, enters the jail. Bihani plays the role of a quiet and soft-natured young woman in Vadh 2, who is serving a prison sentence for a crime she did not commit. Her performance carries a strong sense of innocence, much like the image audiences associate with her from her everyday appearances and vlogs. Through subtle expressions and restrained body language, Yogita portrays the character’s vulnerability in a very natural and believable way.

Yogita’s arrival in the jail changes everything. Slowly, layers begin to unfold. Secrets emerge. Moral lines blur. What seems right begins to feel wrong. And what looks criminal starts to feel justified.

Sanjay Mishra delivers one of the finest performances of his career. He barely speaks, yet says so much. His eyes carry regret, fear, and determination. There are moments when he does nothing but sit in silence, and still holds your attention. His character in Vadh 2 has more layers than before, and Mishra handles them with ease.

Neena Gupta is equally powerful. She brings quiet strength to Manju Mishra. Her scenes with Sanjay Mishra are the emotional core of the film. When they comfort each other through simple conversations and shared silence, the impact is deep. At 66, Neena Gupta proves once again that age is never a barrier to great acting.

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu deserves credit for maintaining the dark and tense mood of the film. The background score is subtle but effective. There is a constant sense of pressure, even in scenes where nothing dramatic happens.

In a time when Bollywood is filled with loud, big-budget films, Vadh 2 stands out for its simplicity. There are no grand sets. No action sequences. No unnecessary glamour. The film focuses on loneliness, old age, financial stress, and the cruelty of the system.

However, Vadh 2 has little flaws. The pacing is slow, even slower than the first film. Some viewers may find it dragging in parts. A few scenes are too dark, making it difficult to see what is happening on screen. This affects the viewing experience at times. Still, the film never loses its emotional grip. It forces the audience to think. It asks uncomfortable questions about justice, morality, and survival. It shows how society often pushes ordinary people into extraordinary situations.

Verdict: Vadh 2 is not a film for those looking for fast-paced thrills. It is for viewers who enjoy silence, depth, and strong performances. It exposes the dark corners of society that we usually choose to ignore.

Rating: 3

