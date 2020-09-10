It’s a sad day for Kollywood fans as a popular Tamil actor and comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away due to a heart attack. He was only 45-years-old. Known for mimicking famous comedian Vadively, Vadivel Balaji was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack where he passed away on Thursday morning. He got a heart attack 15 days ago and was getting treated in the same hospital. He apparently was paralyzed after having a heart attack. Also Read - Vadivel Balaji's Death: Actor Was Under Severe Depression Due to COVID-19 Lockdown - Friend Reveals All

Kollywood celebrities and fans were shocked to learn the death news of Vadivel Balaji. Mahendran, Aathmika, Vivek, Prasanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Shanthanu, and other Kollywood stars were shocked by the demise and extended their condolences to Vadivel’s family. Also Read - Tamil Comedian Vadivel Balaji Dies 15 Days After Suffering Heart Attack at 45

Very shocking to hear the sudden demise of #VadivelBalaji A Very talented artist will be missed forever #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/SyUfb9U6DA — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) September 10, 2020

Talented comedian #VadivelBalaji ❤️

REST IN PEACE brother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inLk0mjP8I — Master Mahendran 🌟 (@Actor_Mahendran) September 10, 2020

சின்னத் திரையில் மிகவும் புகழ் பெற்று விளங்கிய வடிவேல் பாலாஜியின் திடீர் மறைவு பேரதிர்ச்சியாக உள்ளது. RIP 🙏🏼 — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) September 10, 2020

It’s so shocking and heart broken to know vadivel Balaji is no more. My heart felt condolences the family. Such a talented person and the who made everyone laugh. Sadly gone too soon. On behalf of TNBJP Art and Culture cell we mourn. https://t.co/7cEcGkDog4 — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) September 10, 2020



Vadivel Balaji’s family were not being able to pay the hospital bills so they shifted him to a government hospital today morning after that the actor died. Vadivel Balaji first shot to his fame through Vijay Tv’s Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru and was a part of Vijay TV’s comedy team.

Vadivel Balaji is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.