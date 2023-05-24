Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s Last Instagram Post: Actor Ironically Talks About ‘Being Grateful’ For Life And Health

Home

Vaibhavi Upadhyay's last Instagram post goes viral as she dies in a road accident on Tuesday. The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor wrote about life, health and embracing nature.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay's last Instagram post (Photo: Instagram/ Vaibhavi Upadhyay)

Vaibhavi Upadhya’s last Instagram post: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, known for her performance in the popular sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, died in a car accident on Tuesday morning. The actor was 32 when she breathed her last. Vaibhavi was visiting Himachal Pradesh and was finding everything close to nature so beautiful that she took to Instagram to express it all. In her last post on social media, the actor spoke about being grateful for life and simply being healthy enough to embrace the beauty of nature in its entirety.

Her Instagram post which has now gone viral, showed lovely pictures and videos of the most untapped areas in Himachal Pradesh as she highlighted the serenity of the place in the caption. A part of her caption read, “Our perfect vision, hearing, the sense of touch, taste, and smell are so basic yet so so crucial and instrumental to lead a perfectly healthy, happy and full life. Yet we seldom realise and feel it, let alone be grateful for it (sic).”

Vaibhavi went ahead to talk about how we often take the most important gifts in life for granted. She stressed the importance of living wi a fit body. The actor also mentioned that those who live in the lap of nature are absolutely fortunate. She wrote, “Blessed are those who wake up with the purest sounds of nature, breathe clean fresh air, have uncomplicated, tiring but stress free routines, living their simple yet grand lives away from the madness we have come to call ‘the new normal’. ‘Basic’ is the new ‘Luxury’ (sic).”

Vaibhavi further talked about the biggest blessing in life which is to be able to take care of our health. She concluded her post: “And on that note I congratulate those who have their perfect sensory and bodily health including myself. It is a reminder to be grateful for the most basic but most crucial gifts of life, OUR HEALTH. Know it, feel it, maintain it, celebrate it (sic).”

CHECK VAIBHAVI UPADHYAY’S LAST INSTAGRAM POST HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhavi Upadhyaya (@vaibhaviupadhyaya)

It’s ironic to see how Vaibhavi talked about living life and health a few days before her death. Her fans commented on the post to express their shock at the news of her death. One user wrote, “Can’t believe u r gone! .. keep smiling my friend wherever you are. Sending prayers for your final flight. All our beautiful memories flashing before my eyes. U will always be in my heart! RIP❤️ OM SHANTI🙏🙏🙏🙏(sic).” Another user wrote, “You left us too early !!!!!!! Can’t hold my tears! (sic).”

Vaibhavi was loved for her roles in many TV shows and films. She worked immensely in the Gujarati theatre circle. May her soul rest in peace!

