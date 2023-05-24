Home

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Funeral: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s death came as a shocker to the entertainment world and her fans. The actress was known for playing Jasmine in Ratna Pathak Shah starrer Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The show’s producer JD Majethia and writer Aatish Kapadia came to the crematorium and offered their condolences to the family. Majethia had shared the news about the 33-year-old’s tragic death and wrote in his Instagram stories, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic).” Actor Gautam Rode was also seen at Vaibhavi’s funeral. Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when her car met with an accident. While the actress breathed her last, her fiance Jai Suresh Gandhi sustained injuries.

GAUTAM RODE GETS EMOTIONAL AT VAIBHAVI UPADHYAYA’S FUNERAL

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, several people were seen gathering to pay their last respects to the actress. In a clip, a teary-eyed Gautam Rode was seen wiping his face at the crematorium. Vaibhavi’s body was brought back to Mumbai by her family for the last rites on Tuesday. Majethia, who had confirmed Vaibhavi’s death late night on Tuesday, spoke with the paparazzi about the tragic car accident. He said, “She had gone travelling in Himachal Pradesh. She was getting married in December. At a turning curve on the road, the car was positioned in such a way because the roadway was very narrow. It was a single lane. The car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite side to pass through. As the truck went by, it hit the car slightly and the car went into the valley.” The producer further added “It fell into the valley and toppled down. Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt, which is very… one more learning. A seatbelt is very necessary. That was destiny’s call that head injuries occurred and it could also be internal injuries or shock. This was one of the most fatal things and she passed. This happened on May 22.”

May the departed soul rest in peace!

