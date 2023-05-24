Home

Remembering Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s Funny Scenes From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai – Watch

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played the role of Jasmine in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', died in a car accident on Tuesday morning. Here's remembering her performance from the show.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay with Rajesh Kumar in a scene with 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' (Photo: Star One)

Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s funny scenes from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay died in a car accident on Tuesday morning. She was known for her performances in many TV shows and movies including the famous sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. The show’s producer actor JD Majethia took to social media to confirm the news of her death and remembered Vaibhavi as a ‘fine actress’.

Jasmin played the role of Maya Sarabhai’s niece who speaks funny English. In one scene, Maya introduces her as the girl who thinks in Gujarati, translates her thoughts into Hindi, and then frames it in English. Vaibhavi’s character was much loved and her performance was appreciated by the audience. The scenes in which she confidently speaks broken English are the audience’s favourites. In an episode, she says, “Massi, don’t went on my wronging of talking. Throw your eyesight on the actualness of the fillingness of my brain for his. Then your eyes will fill out and come (sic),” and Maya responds by saying, “I don’t know about my eyes but my ears will definitely fall off (sic).”

Check this compilation of Vaibhavi’s funny scenes from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai:

Vaibhavi was 32 when she breathed her last. The actor’s car reportedly got crashed in Himachal Pradesh. Her last rites will be performed in Mumbai today. Apart from ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai‘, Upadhyay appeared in the films ‘Chhapaak‘, ‘Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka’, and ‘Please Find Attached’. The actor was well-known in the Gujarati theatre community.

Majethia’s post as he confirmed the news of Vaibhavi’s death read, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic),” reads JD Majethia’s post (sic).”

May her soul rest in peace!

