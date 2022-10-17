Vaishali Takkar Suicide Note: TV actress Vaishali Takkar who died by suicide at her Indore home on October 16, has left a suicide note for her family where she has mentioned clearly that she was mentally and physically harassed by neighbour Rahul Navlani and his family. The copy of the suicide note was shared by the police where she had written in her handwriting that ‘I am sorry if I was a bad daughter…’. Vaishali also took name of Rahul and his family who have tortured her a lot. ‘Aap Rahul aur uski family ko saza dilwana, mujhe 2.5 years torture kia mentally.” The actress took Disha’s name too in her long suicide note.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Suicide (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress): What We Know So Far

Vaishali Takkar’s death left her family, fans in a state of shock. Indore Police recovered a suicide note near her body and according to a news agency. She concluded the suicide note while writing ‘I Quit’ with her signature. Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Instagram Reel Showing 'Fan' Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder if She Was 'Hinting' at Suicide

Check photos of Vaishali Takkar’s suicide note:

It has been reported that Rahul, who was married with two kids, used to torture Vaishali as he wasn’t happy with her engagement with another man. Recently, Vaishali’s engagement called off because of Rahul and his family and that was one of the trigger points for Vaishali. Also Read - Vaishali Takkar’s Suicide Note Mentions Her Ex-Fiance, Here’s All About Him

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI,” Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case.”

In a statement to the police, Vaishali’s father stated that on Sunday morning when she didn’t come out of her room, he went inside her room and found her hanging. The actress has been living in her hometown, Indore, for the past year.