Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that there were two accused (Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani) in Vaishali Thakkar’s suicide case and a reward of Rs 5000 each was announced on them. The statement read, “A lookout circular has been issued against both the accused. All the airports of the country are being informed so that the accused could not escape,” Mishra told reporters here. For the unversed, accused Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani, who lived in the neighbourhood of Takkar in Indore, are absconding since she took the extreme step on Sunday, police said.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar Was All Set to Come to Mumbai For Wedding Shopping, Says Co-star Vikas Sethi

Besides, efforts were on to contact Vaishali Thakkar’s fiancé who lives in America, Mishra added. Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Full Suicide Note Revealed: 'Aap Rahul Aur Uski Family Ko Mat Chhodna...'

The Sasural Simar Ka actress was found hanging at her residence in the Sai Bagh colony, under the limits of Tejaji police station in Indore, an official informed on Sunday adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani. Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Instagram Reel Showing 'Fan' Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder if She Was 'Hinting' at Suicide

The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself. Seeking justice Vaishali Thakkar had asked for punishment to them for harassing her.

Vaishali Takkar was quite an active social media user and had worked in multiple serials, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui.