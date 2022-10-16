Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Vaishali Takkar’s suicide came as a shocker on Sunday morning as the actor was found hanging at her Indore residence. The TV actor known for working in popular daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was living in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, since 2021. Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman stated that the 26-year-old left a suicide note. According to Rahman, Vaishali mentioned that she was stressed and was being harassed by a former boyfriend, as per an ANI report. The Sasural Simar Ka actor’s father and brother who stayed with her revealed that they had no clue she would take such a drastic step.Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka Fame Vaishali Takkar Commits Suicide at Her Indore Home, Police Recovers Suicide Note

VAISHALI TAKKAR’S FAMILY MEMBERS RECORD THEIR STATEMENT

The cops told that when Vaishali didn’t come out of her room this morning, her father went in and found her hanging. The police reached the spot and recovered the dead body, after which they sent it to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for post-mortem. Vaishali’s mobile phone has been collected by the police and the statements of family members are being recorded as per an NDTV report. The report also said that the police is probing the case after recovering the suicide note.

Vaishali has acted in daily soaps like Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Rakshabandhan.