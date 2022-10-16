Vaishali Takkar Suicide: Vaishali Takkar’s suicide case unraveled many shocking facts about the Sasural Simar Ka actor ad her personal life. The actor who lived with her brother and father was found hanging at her Indore home. Vaishali’s father and brother said that they had no idea that she would take such a drastic step. Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman revealed that a suicide note had been recovered. The 26-year-old actor alleged harassment by a former boyfriend and also mentioned that she was stressed about it. For the unversed, Vaishali was engaged to her boyfriend Dr Abhinandan Singh and the couple was about to tie the knot in 2021. However, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor later denied the same and stated she wasn’t getting married soon.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar’s Suicide Note: TV Actress Mentions Boyfriend, Alleges Harassment

WHO IS VAISHALI TAKKAR’S EX-FIANCE ABHINANDAN SINGH

Vaishali’s former fiancé Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal is a dentist from East Africa. Abhinandan dons many hats as a model, media personality, and business owner. Vaishali had told The Times of India that arranged marriage was never on her mind and it was her mother who opened her profile on the matrimonial site. As Vaishali wanted to get married to an NRI, she decided to tie the knot with Abhinandan. The actor introduced him as her beau on her Instagram handle and also shared a picture of their Roka ceremony. Vaishali deleted the photo later after their wedding was called off. The Sausral Simar Ka actor had told E Times that due to Covid pandemic; she wasn’t in a mood to celebrate when people were dying. It is still unknown if her relationship with Abhinandan has any correlation to her suicide.

Currently, all family members of Vaishali are recording their statement as an investigation is ongoing after recovering the suicide note.

