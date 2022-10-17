Vaishali Takkar suicide case update: Vaishali Takkar, TV actress known for her role in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, was found dead at her house in Indore on Sunday. She was 29 when she took her last breath. The police found her body hanging from the ceiling fan and also discovered a suicide note in her room.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Instagram Reel Showing 'Fan' Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder if She Was 'Hinting' at Suicide

VAISHALI TAKKAR’S SUICIDE NOTE

As reported by the Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman, the suicide note mentions her ex-boyfriend. The actor alleged that she was stressed and being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. The police also tried to get hold of her neighbour who's currently absconding. Vaishali was living with her father and brother at their Indore residence and upon investigation, they revealed that they had no idea she was under so much stress.

VAISHALI TAKKAR’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM POST

In her last Instagram post made five days before her death, she shared a funny reel. However, it's her video from a week back that seems to be haunting her fans now. In the video that has now gone viral, Vaishali simply clicked her ceiling fan and wrote in the caption of the post: "Jiska banda/ bandi na ho vo pankha ghumaye 🤓 #reels #shakalakaboomboom #funnyvideos #sunday (sic)."

VAISHALI TAKKAR’S STAND ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH CASE

Vaishali had also worked with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by alleged suicide in June 2019. In her statement earlier, she had alleged that Sushant didn’t take his life but he was murdered. Several SSR fans have now taken to social media to demand a proper investigation into her suicide case as well. The police are currently recording the statements of her family members and friends. Watch this space for all the latest updates in the case!