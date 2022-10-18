Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: TV actress Vaishali Takkar who was all set to marry, died by suicide on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Vaishali used to play the role of Anju Bhardwaj on Sasural Simar Ka. Her co-star Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi have revealed how Vaishali partied in Mumbai with them before leaving for Indore. Jhanvi also revealed that Vaishali had talked to them about her neighbour and had assured that she would sort it out herself.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Reacts to Vaishali Takkar's Suicide, Fans Say 'He Never Runs Away From Questions' - Watch

Vikas Sethi, who played the role of Sanjeev Aggarwal in Sasural Simar Ka, told ETimes in an interview that Vaishali was all set to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping as she was going to tie the knot with Mitesh, a software engineer based in California, US. He told the portal, “She partied with us a week before May 12 to celebrate my birthday in advance, as she was leaving for her hometown, Indore. She was the life of every party. She was jovial and a lot of fun”. Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Brother Neeraj Reveals Horrifying Details of How Her Ex Would Torture Her

Vikas’ wife Jhanvi said, “I guess she was troubled because of her ex. She had spoken to me about it, and I told her that we would deal with it and sort it out. However, she told me not to worry and that she would handle the situation. I am at a loss for words.” Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Full Suicide Note Revealed: 'Aap Rahul Aur Uski Family Ko Mat Chhodna...'