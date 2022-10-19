Vaishali Takkar’s Old Video From Hospital Goes Viral: Vaishali Takkar’s sudden demise came as a shocker to her family, friends, fans and followers. The actor died by hanging herself at her Indore residence and left a suicide. Vaishali had stated about harassment from her ex. Now, an old video of the actor giving pep talk to her fans from hospital has gone viral. In the video, a bed ridden Vaishali is seen speaking to the camera. The Sasural Simar Ka actor speaks about taking good care of one’s life and avoiding junk food. Vaishali also informs in the video that she is suffering from jaundice and would start posting new content once she recovers.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Lookout Circular Issued, Reward of Rs 5000 Announced to Find Rahul Navlani, Disha

VAISHALI’ TAKKARS HEARTFELT OLD CLIP GOES VIRAL

Vaishali says in the video Yeh jo life hai na dost, bahut precious hai (Life is too precious my friends). She told everyone not to waste time and avoid eating junk foods, partying late at night and drinking due to relationship issues. The video was originally posted on the actor's YouTube channel. Fans reacted to her viral clip and said, "The one who used to advice others is gone." Another netizen wrote, "Still can't believe that she is no more with us."

CHECK OUT VAISHALI TAKKAR’S OLD VIDEO SHARED BY HT CITY:

Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Instagram Reel Showing 'Fan' Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder if She Was 'Hinting' at Suicide