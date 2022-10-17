Vaishali Thakkar Suicide Case: A day after the well-known TV actor claimed to have killed herself at her home in Indore, the state police have filed a case of aiding suicide against a couple living in Vaishali Thakkar’s neighbourhood, according to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. In connection with the actor’s suspected suicide, the police have charged Rahul Navlani and his wife with abetting suicide.Also Read - Vaishali Thakkar Suicide: Why Did Sasural Simar Ka Actress Commit Suicide? Reason Revealed In Suicide Note - Watch Video

On Sunday, the 29-year-old actor, Vaishali of Saibag Colony in Indore was found hanging from a ceiling fan. MP’s Home Minister said, “A case under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha in the matter and further investigation is underway.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohan Mehra to make a comeback with this show! Read details

The assistant commissioner of Police Moti-ur-Rehman told that the late actor’s family claimed that Rahul Navlani troubled Vaishali ever since he got to know about her marriage plans. The accused couple locked their Indore home and went somewhere, he revealed further.

Vaishali Thakkar, who had been living in Indore for the last three years, started her career with the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. She, however, rode to stardom with Sasural Simar Ka.

Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you or someone you know needs support