Chennai: Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is performing well despite the COVID-19 restrictions all over the country. The film has set the Box Office on fire even with a 50 per cent occupancy in most areas in South India. However, it has set a straight record at the ticket window after its three-day collection.

Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu adaptation of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, has beaten the three-day collection of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial had a mid-week release and it hit the screens on Wednesday. Master roared at the Box Office on its opening day itself and wrapped a figure of Rs 34.80 crore (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) on the first day of its release. The three-day collection of the film stood at a whopping Rs 69 crore.

Vakeel Saab, after having a regular Friday release last weekend, stands at Rs 71.50 crore with its three-day collection. The Pawan Kalyan-biggie has minted Rs 17 crore on Sunday after collecting Rs 16.50 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38 crore on its opening day. The three-day collection of Vakeel Saab is greater than the three-day collection of Master by just Rs 2.50 crore.

What is interesting here is to analyse how South Indian movies have held the fort alone and fearlessly with their big releases in theatres, resulting in some sort of relief for the theatre owners in the times of the pandemic. No Bollywood filmmaker has shown such courage in these difficult times. Both Master and Vakeel Saab emerge as true winners for the audience and the theatre owners. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Vakeel Saab!