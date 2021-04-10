Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is getting immense love from the audience. Theatres are house-full and long queues can be seen outside cinema halls with fans waiting to somehow get a movie ticket. People are widely appreciating Pawan Kalan’s comeback with this movie. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Netizens in Love With Pawan Kalyan’s Rich Performance, Declare it ‘Blockbuster’

Even at the box office, the courtroom drama is breaking all records and has collected around Rs 42 crore (net Rs 36 crore) in the circuits of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This is despite the rise in coronavirus cases in the country and the movie being leaked online. Vakeel Saab was also released in Australia and New Zealand where it collected Rs 84.07 lakhs and Rs 5.61 lakhs respectively.

The film has beaten the collections of Agnyaathavasi, Katamaryudu and Sardaar Gabbar Singh to become the biggest opener of the Pawan Kalyan. Several people also took to Twitter comparing Pawan Kalyan movie’s first-day collection with other big south projects.

Vakeel Saab is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andria Tariang. Now, Vakeel Saab has been directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan has essayed Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The movie is also Pawan Kalyan’s first film after a gap of two years. The actor has been on a sabbatical after which the COVID-19 scare ruined his plans of making a comeback. The movie also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in key roles and has received a positive response as of now.