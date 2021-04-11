Hyderabad: There is no doubt that the audience is loving Pawan Kalyan’s comeback with Vakeel Saab. Despite the rise in coronavirus cases, theatres are full and long queues can be seen outside cinema halls. This courtroom drama is not just getting appreciation from both, critics and the audience but is also setting records at the Box Office and is doing a brilliant job. Also Read - Vakeel Saab: Chiranjeevi Lauds Brother Pawan Kalyan's Comeback With This Courtroom Drama - Check What He Has To Say

While the movie earned Rs 42 crores across the country on its opening day, on Day 2, it has reportedly earned Rs 5,8 crores in the West Godavari district. It also continues to dominate the overseas box offices. While it has earned Rs 1.21 crores in Australia so far, it also collected Rs 10.10 lakhs in New Zealand. It is started on a strong note in America where it has earned around Rs 3.38 crores in two days. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Breaks Records, Earns Rs 42 Crores in a Day

Vakeel Saab is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andria Tariang. Now, Vakeel Saab has been directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan has essayed Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The movie is also Pawan Kalyan’s first film after a gap of two years. The actor has been on a sabbatical after which the COVID-19 scare ruined his plans of making a comeback. The movie also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in key roles.