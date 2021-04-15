Chennai: Telugu film Vakeel Saab featuring Pawan Kalyan is breaking all the records and has collected a huge amount at the box office. Pawan Kalyan has made his comeback to the silver screen with Vakeel Saab which is Hindi courtroom drama PINK’s Telugu remake. Despite the coronavirus scare and the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vakeel Saab has got tremendous response from all corners. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Beats Master in 3 Days at Box Office, Achieves Incredible Feat in COVID Times

After looking at the collection area-wise, we are sure to say that the courtroom drama is soon to enter Rs 100 crore club. Vakeel Saab, after having a regular Friday release last weekend, stands at Rs 95.75 crore with its six-day collection.

This film of Pawan Kalyan has set new records of earnings of COVID-19 at this time, or say that despite the coronavirus pandemic, there has been no significant impact on the film's earnings. As per the reports, Vakeel Saab enjoyed the benefit of the holiday due to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in Andhra Pradesh and other cities on Wednesday which helped in bringing in a good total number. As per trade estimates, Pawan Kalyan's film collected 5.30 – 6.30 crores on day 6, thus bringing the overall total at 94.80 – 95.50 crores at the box office.



Vakeel Saab is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s film Pink. The film has been directed by Venu Shriram. The film stars Niveta Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in the lead characters. Boney Kapoor is the co-producer of the film.