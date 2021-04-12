Vakeel Saab Box Office Day 3-Opening Weekend Collection: Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has set the Box Office on fire like never before. The film, which is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 2016 courtroom drama Pink, has been doing tremendous business despite all the COVID restrictions and lowest ticket prices in many areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Beats Non-Baahubali Films, Mints Rs 11 Crore in AP And Telangana

After opening at a stellar Rs 44 crore, Vakeel Saab has approximately earned around Rs 45 crore on its third day at the Box Office, revealed trade sources to india.com. The worldwide Box Office of this Pawan Kalyan biggie reportedly stands around Rs 100 crore after its opening weekend. While in India, the major rise in the collection has come from Andhra Pradesh, Vakeel Saab has been performing phenomenally in the US and UK as well.

Interestingly, the trade sources have revealed that the film has done its recovery in three days itself, and has also crossed a worldwide gross of Rs 100 crore which is big. While the official figures are yet to be released, Vakeel Saab seems to be on its way to become the biggest pandemic release – a label that Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master and Hollywood biggie Godzilla vs Kong have been enjoying so far.

Meanwhile, Karnan, that hit the screens alongside Vakeel Saab seems to have crossed Rs 63 crore (gross) worldwide with Rs 23 crore (gross) in Tamil Nadu alone. The Dhanush starrer is garnering a good audience to theatres and has also won good word-of-mouth both critically and commercially.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Vakeel Saab and Karnan Box Office!