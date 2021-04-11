Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has already won a million hearts. This courtroom drama is not just setting records at the Box Office but is also getting appreciation from both, critics and the audience. The movie is also Pawan Kalyan’s first film after a gap of two years. The actor has been on a sabbatical after which the COVID-19 scare ruined his plans of making a comeback. However, it seems like even the actor’s brother and megastar Chiranjeevi is also impressed with Pawan’s comeback with this movie. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Breaks Records, Earns Rs 42 Crores in a Day

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter praising the movie and congratulating the entire Vakeel Saam team. He wrote, "Terrific Act by @PawanKalyan Riveting courtroom drama with @prakashraaj @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali #Ananya@MusicThaman #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju@BoneyKapoor ji Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS!"

According to Box Office India, Vakeel Saab earned Rs 40 cr approx on its opening day. It also continues to dominate the overseas box offices. While it has earned Rs 1.21 crores in Australia so far, it also collected Rs 10.10 lakhs in New Zealand.

Vakeel Saab is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andria Tariang. Now, Vakeel Saab has been directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan has essayed Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The movie also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in key roles.