Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has hit the screens and fans are already loving it. It is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andria Tariang. Now, Vakeel Saab has been directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

While it has been reported that it was Dil Raju's dream to remake Pink as a Telugu legal drama, this viral video proves it all. A video has now surfaced which proves that just like millions of other people, even Dil Raju is a die-hard Pawan Kalyan fan. During the pre-release event, Dil Raju was caught on camera expressing his excitement for the movie and admiration for Pawan Kalyan. In the video, Vakeel Saab producer could also be seen celebrating inside a theatre throwing papers at the screen like all the other fans. His happiness and love for the actor is clearly visible.

In Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has essayed Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The movie is also Pawan Kalyan’s first film after a gap of two years. The actor has been on a sabbatical after which the COVID-19 scare ruined his plans of making a comeback. The movie also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in key roles and has received a positive response as of now. Several people took to social media appreciating the remake Pink remake.